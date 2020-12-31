Advertisement

Multiple new restaurants slated to open in Bismarck in 2021

New restaurants in 2012
New restaurants in 2012(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s no doubt restaurants have struggled this past year with occupancy guidelines and being shut down for long periods of time by the governors mandates.

However, as 2021 is rung in, new beginnings are on the horizon for restaurants opening in Bismarck.

Despite financial and construction setbacks restaurant owners experienced this past year, dozens of new businesses are planning to open their doors year-round in 2021.

As the city of Bismarck continues to grow to the North, a new gourmet cookie shop will begin baking on 43rd Street in February.

Crumbl Cookies is slated for suite 120 in the Shoppes on 43rd.

Across State Street, a second Culvers location will replace this for sale sign next to McKenzie River.

“Building permits are up, home sales are up. So, in a lot of ways, Bismarck and Mandan has really defied the expectations of 2020,” said Brian Ritter, president of Bis-Man Chamber EDC.

In downtown Bismarck, the district building won’t stay empty for much longer.

“We drive by it almost every single day and have always been sad there has been nothing in there,” said Shane Cornelius, owner of Butterhorn.

The owners of Butterhorn have plans to expand. Opening a new restaurant called Shelter Belt.

“It’s going to be Butterhorn’s little brother. It’s going to have burgers, nacho’s, really just good bar food,” said Stephanie Miller, owner of Butterhorn.

Further south, doughnuts decorate the walls of a new Donut Hole.

“I really want to see the excitement come back into the community and then creating networks within the community that we can also give back into Bismarck and then bring people in that brings happiness inside the store,” said Shannon Halvorson, owner of Donut Hole.

The state’s second Donut hole will have their soft opening on Jan. 11.

Although there have been construction delays, Chick-fil-a, Blaze Pizza and a second Five Guys location will be built in the Kirkwood mall parking lot. Opening dates are yet to be determined.  

Ritter says the biggest challenge new restaurants will face is finding employees. In October, the state’s unemployment percentage was 2.2 percent.

