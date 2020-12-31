Infectious disease consultant says low influenza cases are due to COVID-19 precautions in place

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Dec. 19 there have been 107 influenza cases reported in North Dakota.

That number is considerably lower than the more than 1,300 cases reported during the same time last year.

Infectious disease consultants said it’s due to the extra COVID-19 precautions in place.

Infectious disease consultant Dr. Noe Mateo said a lot of the protocols in place to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, like mask wearing and socially distancing, can also mitigate the spread of Influenza.

“There’s no telling what happens after these holidays, Christmas and New Year’s, people still wind up traveling and visiting with family and what not. So, If people let their guard down, if they skip on basic, like masking and washing hands and social distancing, then we could see and upswing in influenza cases mid-January,” said Mateo.

Mateo said it’s not too late to get the flu shot.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.