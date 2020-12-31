Gym encourages people to look deeper into reasons behind their fitness goals this New Year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The start of a new year is prime time for gyms across the country, as millions of people sign up for memberships, sure that this is the time they’re going to get in shape and lose weight.

But some fitness centers encourage people to look deeper into the reasons behind their goals.

Proximal50 Life Center CEO Tana Trotter in Bismarck said there’s a lot of societal pressure to start new on Jan. 1, but that may not be the right time for everyone.

“It very important that people are kind of just reflecting on what they do want to accomplish and that it isn’t just weight related, or it’s not just size related, that it’s really a lifestyle related goal and that they’re doing it when they’re ready,” said Trotter.

Trotter said trainers, wellness specialists and virtual accountability groups all encourage success during a fitness journey.

Find out more by emailing info@proximal50 dot com.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.