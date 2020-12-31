Former federal inmate dies due to COVID-19-related health issues

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – A 62-year-old man who had been held in the Ward County Jail on federal charges died due to COVID-related-issues Monday, after being released from custody for treatment at Trinity Hospital, according to Sheriff Bob Roed.

The sheriff said the man, who they were holding for U.S. Marshals, advised jail staff he was not feeling well on Dec. 16. He said the inmate was evaluated and taken to the hospital.

The U.S. Marshal Service furloughed the man’s custody, releasing him from custody of Ward County, according to the Sheriff.

Roed said the U.S. Marshals and the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation have been notified.

Roed told Your News Leader the inmate’s cell block was put under quarantine as a precautionary measure. Roed also said that, per the Marshals and the DOCR, as of now it has been determined that no investigation is necessary, as it was not an in-custody death.

Online court records indicate that federal prosecutors dismissed their indictment against the man following his death.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.