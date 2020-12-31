End of the Year for Vision Zero

MINOT, N.D. – Vision Zero North Dakota is on track for a milestone this year. The program is pushing for zero lives lost on the state’s roadways.

Of the thousands of people that set out in their cars everyday some unfortunately don’t make it to their destination.

The state tracks these traffic fatalities and is working to bring these numbers down.

This year we’ve had 96 as of Dec. 30.

“Every year we want to keep these numbers going down. We often talk about these as fatalities, but these are your family members, they are your friends, members of the community, and you hear 100 fatalities and you may think we’re doing well, but these are a hundred people,” said Lauren Bjork, safety public information program manager.

The last time we had fewer than 100 in a year was in 2002, which makes this an important milestone if we don’t have any more.

“Whenever individuals get on the roadway, whether they’re behind the wheel or a passenger in the car. They’re part of helping North Dakota contribute to zero fatalities on the roadway,” said Sgt. Wade Kadrmas, Highway Patrol.

Staff said the most important two things you can do is to always wear your seatbelt, and don’t drink and drive.

“I know people are excited for 2021. Just really remember to plan for a sober ride. Take advantage of taxi services, ride handling services like Uber and Lyft,” said Bjork.

About 65% of North Dakota’s fatalities weren’t wearing a seatbelt in a situation where it may have saved their life.

A crash memorial wall is available on the vision zero website where people can post photos and stories of loved ones they’ve lost on the roads. This is a link to that page.

