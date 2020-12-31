Advertisement

DSU to resume face-to-face instruction for spring semester

(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson State University staff and students will resume face-to-face instruction for spring semester.

The DSU President’s Cabinet voted to return to the University’s protocols for Yellow Status, indicating a moderate community spread.

“The biggest factors that allowed us to move from red to yellow are the numbers of positives going down significantly for our campus and for Stark County and there is less pressure on our hospital than there was when we made the decision about six weeks ago to go to red,” said DSU president Steve Easton.

Students will continue to have the option to participate in most courses either face-to-face or remotely, via hybrid-flex.

Employees will return to campus Jan. 4 and students will return on Jan. 11.

