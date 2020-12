BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police responded to a car crash in downtown Bismarck on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the collision happened after a vehicle ran a red light on 3rd and Main, hitting another and slamming into the storefront of J & R Vacuum & Sewing.

No word on the condition of the drivers.

