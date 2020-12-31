Advertisement

Class-A Basketball Polls

(WDBJ)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Dec. 30, 2020
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There is a new number one ranked boys basketball team in the latest Class-A poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.             

Last night, Minot defeated Jamestown opening up the chance for West Fargo to move to the top spot.             

It’s not nearly as volatile on the Class-A girls side. Century remains number one but Watford City’s win over Legacy last night moves the Wolves ahead of the Sabers in the ranking.

CLASS-A BOYS BASKETBALL POLL  

Team              Record Pts LW          

1. West Fargo (11)     3-0 88  2      

2. Minot High (9)      5-0 87  4

3. West Fargo Sheyenne 2-1 48  3

4. Jamestown  2-1 46  1

5. Bismarck High       3-1 16  5      

Others receiving votes: Bismarck Century (3-0), Fargo Davies (2-2) and Mandan (3-1)

CLASS-A GIRLS BASKETBALL POLL  

Team                Record Pts LW          

1. Bismarck Century (17) 3-0 97  1           

2. Fargo Davies (3)      4-0 83  2     

3. Devils Lake           4-0 50  4

4. Watford City          4-1 44  5

5. Bismarck Legacy       3-1 15  3      

Others receiving votes: Bismarck High (3-1), Grand Forks Red River (2-0), West Fargo (3-1) and Fargo Shanley (4-1)

