Class-A Basketball Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There is a new number one ranked boys basketball team in the latest Class-A poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

Last night, Minot defeated Jamestown opening up the chance for West Fargo to move to the top spot.

It’s not nearly as volatile on the Class-A girls side. Century remains number one but Watford City’s win over Legacy last night moves the Wolves ahead of the Sabers in the ranking.

CLASS-A BOYS BASKETBALL POLL

Team Record Pts LW

1. West Fargo (11) 3-0 88 2

2. Minot High (9) 5-0 87 4

3. West Fargo Sheyenne 2-1 48 3

4. Jamestown 2-1 46 1

5. Bismarck High 3-1 16 5

Others receiving votes: Bismarck Century (3-0), Fargo Davies (2-2) and Mandan (3-1)

CLASS-A GIRLS BASKETBALL POLL

Team Record Pts LW

1. Bismarck Century (17) 3-0 97 1

2. Fargo Davies (3) 4-0 83 2

3. Devils Lake 4-0 50 4

4. Watford City 4-1 44 5

5. Bismarck Legacy 3-1 15 3

Others receiving votes: Bismarck High (3-1), Grand Forks Red River (2-0), West Fargo (3-1) and Fargo Shanley (4-1)

