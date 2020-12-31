Class-A Basketball Polls
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There is a new number one ranked boys basketball team in the latest Class-A poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.
Last night, Minot defeated Jamestown opening up the chance for West Fargo to move to the top spot.
It’s not nearly as volatile on the Class-A girls side. Century remains number one but Watford City’s win over Legacy last night moves the Wolves ahead of the Sabers in the ranking.
CLASS-A BOYS BASKETBALL POLL
Team Record Pts LW
1. West Fargo (11) 3-0 88 2
2. Minot High (9) 5-0 87 4
3. West Fargo Sheyenne 2-1 48 3
4. Jamestown 2-1 46 1
5. Bismarck High 3-1 16 5
Others receiving votes: Bismarck Century (3-0), Fargo Davies (2-2) and Mandan (3-1)
CLASS-A GIRLS BASKETBALL POLL
Team Record Pts LW
1. Bismarck Century (17) 3-0 97 1
2. Fargo Davies (3) 4-0 83 2
3. Devils Lake 4-0 50 4
4. Watford City 4-1 44 5
5. Bismarck Legacy 3-1 15 3
Others receiving votes: Bismarck High (3-1), Grand Forks Red River (2-0), West Fargo (3-1) and Fargo Shanley (4-1)
