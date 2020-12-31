Advertisement

Bismarck man pleads not guilty to hitting officer

Austin Hale
Austin Hale(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 50-year-old Bismarck man accused of running over an officers foot pleaded not guilty to charges in court on Thursday.

Bismarck Police say Austin Hale ran over an officers foot following a traffic stop in November.

Officers say Hale was upset with the officer after he had received a speeding ticket and while leaving the stop he ran over the officers foot.

Hale is charged with reckless endangerment, and simple assault. He will appear before a jury in April.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ND Department of Health reports 2 suspected cases of severe allergic reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
Second Economic Impact Payments
Second round of economic impact payments on its way
A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 4.7% daily rate; 8,944 tests, 375 positive, 6 deaths
Christopher Burr
Bismarck man sentenced 15 years for child sex crimes

Latest News

Levi Muse
Williston man arrested for stealing Christmas presents and guns
COVID-19 vaccine
NDDoH announces update to COVID-19 vaccine priority groups
COVID-19 in prisons and jails
Former federal inmate dies due to COVID-19-related health issues
J & R Vacuum & Sewing accident
Driver crashes into J & R Vacuum & Sewing during vehicle collision