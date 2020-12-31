Bismarck man pleads not guilty to hitting officer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 50-year-old Bismarck man accused of running over an officers foot pleaded not guilty to charges in court on Thursday.

Bismarck Police say Austin Hale ran over an officers foot following a traffic stop in November.

Officers say Hale was upset with the officer after he had received a speeding ticket and while leaving the stop he ran over the officers foot.

Hale is charged with reckless endangerment, and simple assault. He will appear before a jury in April.

