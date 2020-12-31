Advertisement

Belcourt soup kitchen fights to stay open

Soup Kitchen
Soup Kitchen(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BELCOURT, N.D. – After serving the community for more than three months, a soup kitchen in Belcourt is facing the possibility of closing its doors.

The soup kitchen has been funded through the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa’s portion of the CARES Act.

With CARES Act funding coming to an end on Dec. 31, soup kitchen organizers did not know no where they were going to get the funding to keep their doors open.

Serving hundreds of meals to their community every day, staff at the soup kitchen said they were beyond upset.

“We were really feeling sad all of us, because our job was coming to the end and the people wouldn’t have anything, you know. We wanted to keep it going,” said Velma Wilkie, the soup kitchen’s supervisor.

With the passage of the recent stimulus package, the soup kitchen has been allocated some funding to keep them open a little while longer.

The kitchen is currently looking at applying for other grants and finding more ways to have a more permanent funding.

