Advertisement

Australia takes lead in ringing in new year with socially distanced fireworks display

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Fireworks exploded over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year celebrations begin in Sydney, Australia, Friday.

One million people would usually crowd the Sydney Harbor to watch the annual fireworks that center on the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

But this year, authorities advised revelers to watch the fireworks on television as the two most populous states, New South Wales and Victoria battle to curb new COVID-19 outbreaks.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 4.7% daily rate; 8,944 tests, 375 positive, 6 deaths
ND Department of Health reports 2 suspected cases of severe allergic reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
Second Economic Impact Payments
Second round of economic impact payments on its way
Christopher Burr
Bismarck man sentenced 15 years for child sex crimes

Latest News

A 3.6 earthquake shook the area near Muir Beach, California on Dec. 31, 2020.
Magnitude 3.6 earthquake jolts San Francisco Bay Area
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, sunlight shines on the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol...
Biden inauguration to feature memorial for COVID victims
In Australia, it's already 2021.
RAW: Australia celebrates new year with fireworks over Sydney
In Australia, it's already 2021.
2020 finally ending, but New Year’s revelries muted by coronavirus