Williston nursing home begins vaccinating residents and staff

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fifty residents and 55 staff members received a COVID-19 vaccination at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Tuesday.

Staff say eventually all 355 residents will have a chance to be vaccinated if they choose. Their goal is to decrease isolation, which is what residents say has been the most difficult change for them during the pandemic.

Bethel Lutheran Home has kept their residents’ infection rate low. Now they hope the coronavirus vaccine will further reduce those numbers. Staff say their goal is for residents to eventually have more socialization, communal dining, and face-to-face visits with their family members.

“We haven’t seen our great grandchildren, we’ve talk to them, since last march. Right now, you have to talk to them on the telephone or talk to them through the window. So, hopefully they can open it up and let people come in,” said resident Kenneth Erickson.

After receiving their first vaccine shipment Tuesday, nurses went room to room vaccinating residents and staff who consented. Their goal to vaccinate at least 70% of people at the nursing home.

“This vaccine is really our light at the end of the tunnel. As we all know, it’s been very hard on that upper age group in North Dakota, because a lot of them have underlying health conditions, and it can be a high mortality rate for them,” said infection control nurse Dawn Birkeland.

Protocols and visitor restrictions will likely not change until most residents and staff are vaccinated and the nursing home gets guidelines from the state.

The nursing home is expecting its next shipment of 100-150 vaccines to arrive next week.

