Wednesday: 4.7% daily rate; 8,944 tests, 375 positive, 6 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 4.7% Wednesday. 375 tests were positive out of 8,944. There were 6 new deaths (1,282 total). Ninety-six are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 15 ICU beds occupied. 1,821 cases remain active.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 4.2%.

COVID-19 Test Results

The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

8,944 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,343,600 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

Now includes PCR and antigen.

375 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

256 – PCR Tests | 119 - antigen tests 92,201 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

4.74% – Daily Positivity Rate**

Now includes PCR and antigen.

1,821 - Total Active Cases

+120 Individuals from yesterday

219 – with a recovery date of yesterday****

89,099 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

96 – Currently Hospitalized

-19 - Individuals from yesterday

6 – New Deaths since yesterday*** (1,282 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 90s from Logan County.

Woman in her 100s from McLean County.

Woman in her 60s from McLean County.

Man in his 60s from Ward County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Barnes County – 6

· Benson County – 13

· Billings County - 1

· Bottineau County – 1

· Bowman County - 2

· Burke County - 2

· Burleigh County - 35

· Cass County – 72

· Cavalier County - 1

· Dickey County – 17

· Dunn County - 2

· Emmons County – 2

· Foster County – 1

· Golden Valley County - 1

· Grand Forks County – 20

· Kidder County - 1

· LaMoure County – 3

· Logan County - 1

· McKenzie County - 2

· McLean County – 2

· Mercer County - 6

· Morton County – 15

· Mountrail County – 6

· Nelson County - 2

· Pierce County - 1

· Ramsey County – 10

· Ransom County – 10

· Renville County - 1

· Richland County - 12

· Rolette County – 21

· Sargent County - 2

· Sioux County – 2

· Stark County – 20

· Steele County - 1

· Stutsman County – 20

· Towner County – 3

· Traill County – 2

· Walsh County - 10

· Ward County – 24

· Wells County - 2

· Williams County - 20

* Note that this includes PCR and antigen; it does not include individuals from out of state.

**Individuals (PCR or antigen) who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive with a PCR or antigen test and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. Please remember that deaths are reported as they’re reported to us by the facility or through the official death record (up to 10-day delay).

**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Daily positive numbers include people who tested with a PCR or antigen test. Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

