Unemployment benefits expanded, but the machines operating it aren’t

Computer cords
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The latest COVID relief bill extends unemployment benefits by $300 per week for 11 weeks, which should bring some relief to those struggling.

But, it’s not bringing relief to those who have to print out those checks.

Much of the state’s computing software comes before the Bush administration; the first Bush, and now, North Dakota is getting assistance from an unlikely place.

Staff say the 40-year-old software, while ancient, runs just fine.

“Are we delivering services to the citizens of North Dakota? Yes. And the system is completely stable and functional. The challenge is that it is old,” said Chief Technology Officer Duane Schell.

It’s not the age of the machines that’s problematic. Some of the towers are only a few years old.

It’s the software and coding that date back to the 1980s.

So far back that North Dakota needed to look internationally for contractors who can still oversee the coding. Their answer: Latvia.

“With all due respect to Latvia, I certainly hope that that’s a short-lived business model, and they’re finding themselves having to retool rather quickly. But for the moment, anyone who graduates from that community college in Latvia seems like they have job security around the world,” said Rep. Corey Mock, R-N.D.

How did the state’s computer infrastructure that oversees thousands of people’s unemployment benefits get this old?

There have been efforts to fix it in the past.

Mock is the chairman of the state information technology committee, and has sat on the committee since 2009.

“We could go back over each biennia and say, ‘This was a high priority but funding was tight, and there was another project that was much more critical at the time.’ And those cases do arise,” Mock said.

There are potential changes around the corner. Over the interim session, and outlined in the governor’s executive budget, are more than $100 million in tech improvements.

This includes moving applications to a cloud-based network over the next six years. The $100 million tech projects have only been recommended to the interim committee thus far.

They still have to be approved by the legislature, which convenes next week.

Over the past month, there has already been somewhat of a tech revolution in the Capitol, with expanding live-streaming capabilities for lawmakers and the viewing public.

