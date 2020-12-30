Thefts prompt more residents to install surveillance systems

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Police Department says there have been 360 more thefts reported in Bismarck this year, compared to last.

However, catching the suspect in the act is easier than ever.

Security businesses have been installing thousands of surveillance cameras around North Dakota.

Videos taken of suspects caught in the act of stealing can help police arrest and prosecute the suspect.

Technicians with New Vision Security Systems are installing home defense system’s every day.

“It seems like every year we have more and more,’ said Cameron Fleck, owner of New Vision Security Systems.

Fleck, says the recent increase in thefts have prompted more residents to install surveillance cameras.

“Sometimes people want to stay connected to their homes while they’re away,” said Fleck. “Now cameras are all HD quality, very clear, you can see what’s going on, you can even speak to them through the camera and get a lot more detailed information to really help the police crack the crime or whatever is going on,” said Fleck.

The recordings can be passed along to police to use as evidence.

“If you have a video camera on your house and you catch someone committing a criminal act, we’re going to have more opportunity to solve that crime with video than we would without it,” said Lt. Luke Gardiner, Bismarck Police Department.

The Bismarck Police Department says garage and home break-ins are up by 130 and shoplifting numbers have increased by 100 since last year. Police says many of the thefts occurring around the area are crimes of opportunity.

They are reminding residents to be vigilant and lock their items away.

