BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - He’s one of the best basketball players in the state but there’s a strong chance you may have not heard of him or seen him play. His name is Jesse White. He’s from White Shield and this prolific scorer is the subject of this week’s Sports Spotlight.

Jesse White earned second team All-State honors as a junior and he is already one of just 36 boys in the state to ever top the 2,000 career point plateau.

“That says it itself right without me having to go in and describing his abilities. When you talk about any high school players in any state putting up 2,000 points speaks for itself. His ability to shoot. He has three level range as a High school kid so he can definitely pull up from deep and has a pretty consistent jump shot from deep can put the basketball on the floor and he can score from any spot on the floor he is extremely dangerous of course on the offensive end.” Don’t let his offensive achievements overlook his talent as a defender,” said White Shield Head Coach Brad Kroupa.

White Shield senior Jesse White said: “It feels good it’s a good accomplishment but all I like to do is win and I just want my teammates to get better every single day. I take a lot of pride in my defense. I love my defense but a lot of people don’t notice my defense that’s one of the things I want to showcase most.”

There’s no question, White gets it done on the court, but his head coach says Jesse’s impact goes way beyond the gym.

“He definitely has strong roots here and he is proud to be from White Shield. We talk about the A B C, academics, behavior, and core work he is a true example of that his GPA is above a 3.5, he is a great student in the classroom, he prioritizes his grades and when he comes to the court he’s the first in the gym he is the last to leave,” said Kroupa.

White is now a senior and he takes more pride in setting an example.

“When I was younger, I use to just think about me getting better all the time but like now as I am getting older like I want to encourage the youth to find their passion to get out you know? Like keep working everyday as long as they put their mind to it they can do it,” said White.

White wants to lead the Warriors to their first ever state tournament appearance. After that, he plans to play in college.

“I won’t be leaving White Shield behind White Shield is always going to be in my heart and everywhere I go I am going to be representing my hometown,” said White.

Jesse plans to make his college choice after the basketball season. White says he’s looking to play for a coach that is going to make him work hard and earn everything he is given.

