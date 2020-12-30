Souris River Joint Board seeking feedback on Velva, Mohall bridge projects

MINOT, N.D. – The Souris River Joint Board is planning two bridge replacements within the next two years, one in Velva and one at Mouse River Park, near Mohall.

The purpose of the replacement is to remove hydraulic bottlenecks since the bridge openings are not wide enough to safely pass a flood of the magnitude of the one in 2011. Each bridge will cost roughly $4 million. Leadership with the group said they are still in the planning phases and would like to include input from residents to make sure they are aligned with the public expectation.

“They can give us that feedback by using the mouse river plan website. Under the contact tab there is a form that people can fill out to give us their contact information and their comments, or they can also send us an email at info.mouseriverplan.com,” said Ryan Ackerman, SRJB Project Administrator.

Ackerman encourages residents to look at past public presentations on the mouse river plan website and to submit comments by Jan. 3.

