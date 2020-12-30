Advertisement

Progress of ice rinks, ski trails in Minot

Minot Ice Rink
Minot Ice Rink(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 7:28 PM CST
MINOT, N.D. - Minot’s first ice rink opened up and staff hope to see more follow soon.

Hockey players were out on the ice in Polaris park Tuesday. It was just redone this year and the first rink is back open.

The Minot Park District said they will post online when each rink is ready.

They said we need about six inches of snow on the ground to groom the cross country ski trails in town, and are preparing for that as well.

“It’s always nice to have more outdoor rinks open. It gets more kids out skating, more kids out playing hockey and stuff. It’s great, great for the community I think,” said Jersey Kelly, Minot resident.

Staff ask that people stay off of rinks that they haven’t opened, though the surface may be frozen it might not be safe to skate.

