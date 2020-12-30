Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports to host sled hockey event Wednesday in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports is hosting its first outdoor sled hockey event on Wednesday for all ages.

Youth players under 18 can hit the ice at Polaris Park from 4-5 p.m. with an adult time slot to follow from 5-6 p.m.

“I think the wind, snow and cold could be a factor, but I think it’ll bring a lot more excitement to be outdoors in the real rink,” said Krystal Butgereit, Prairie Grit Executive Director.

The facility’s warming house and restrooms will be open, with masks required inside the warming house.

Email PrairieGritSports@gmail.com or text 208-949-3315 to RSVP or request equipment.

You can check out the organization’s Maysa Arena sled hockey schedule on the Prairie Grit website.

