Outdoor ice rinks and warming houses open with COVID precautions in place

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ice skating rinks and warming houses are open in the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District.

In light of COVID-19 however, the warming houses have had some safety precautions put in place.

Parks and Rec staff said signs have been posted requesting masks be used, and displaying the occupancy rate for those houses.

“This will provide them with a great opportunity to still get out an skate and I still think you can get outside and have some good effective social distancing while you are out on the rinks,” said Bismarck Parks and Recreation District Operations Director David Mayer.

For more information on ice rink and warming house locations and times go to: bisparks.org

