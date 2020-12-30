Advertisement

Outdoor ice rinks and warming houses open with COVID precautions in place

(KEVN)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ice skating rinks and warming houses are open in the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District.

In light of COVID-19 however, the warming houses have had some safety precautions put in place.

Parks and Rec staff said signs have been posted requesting masks be used, and displaying the occupancy rate for those houses.

“This will provide them with a great opportunity to still get out an skate and I still think you can get outside and have some good effective social distancing while you are out on the rinks,” said Bismarck Parks and Recreation District Operations Director David Mayer.

For more information on ice rink and warming house locations and times go to: bisparks.org

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US $100 bills
North Dakota cost of living
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Jacob Ebertowski
Mandan man accused of sexually assaulting 23-year-old
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 4.0% daily rate; 2,194 tests, 94 positive, 4 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 12.7% daily rate; 1,530 tests, 294 positive, 6 deaths

Latest News

Powers Lake Hotel
Powers Lake Hotel
Shirley the Cow
Shirley the Cow
Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports
Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports to host sled hockey event Wednesday in Minot
Mayor's News Year’s Eve Gala
Mayor’s News Year’s Eve Gala goes virtual this year