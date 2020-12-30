Advertisement

No distance learning during snow days for Minot Public Schools

Minot Public Schools Snow Days
Minot Public Schools Snow Days(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – As winter weather sets in, leadership with Minot Public Schools says students won’t have to worry about bringing school home with them in the event of inclement weather.

The Minot Public Schools Reintegration Committee discussed the idea of switching to distance learning due to inclimate weather before Christmas.

Despite having distance learning in place due to COVID-19, the committee decided that being able to switch between learning models on a day-to-day basis is still a work-in-progress.

“We really came to the assumption that for now snow days are snow days. We’re not quite ready. We’re not really ready to dig in and do that in a way that we think our students deserve, and that we’re ready to transition that quickly to a distance learning platform,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer.

Vollmer said that two storm days are scheduled in to the academic calendar and will be used as needed.

