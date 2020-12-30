Advertisement

Nedrose Activities Director assesses 2020-21 sports seasons amid pandemic

Nedrose Cardinals
Nedrose Cardinals(KFYR)
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – For the Nedrose Cardinals, changing on the fly has been essential to playing during a pandemic.

“You have to go with the flow and be very fluid so to speak and go in whatever direction this takes you,” said Brock Zietz, Nedrose Activities Director.

Zietz said Nedrose’s fall sports didn’t have too many speed bumps, outside of November quarantines and some games rescheduled for junior high volleyball and elementary basketball.

“I was really happy to get our kids out in the field, and they were able to essentially finish their seasons,” said Zietz.

The latest big change has been more social distancing guidelines from open-air fall to indoor winter. Zietz said players, coaches, and fans have managed with smaller crowds at games.

“So far the winter sports have been very, when smooth. When it comes down to it, kids are really understanding of how to deal with adversity and to fight through it. I really respect our kids for fighting through that,” said Zietz.

Nedrose also coordinated social distancing measures with Surrey for its fall co-op cross country team.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US $100 bills
North Dakota cost of living
COVID-19 in Colorado
1st case of COVID variant discovered in Colorado
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 12.7% daily rate; 1,530 tests, 294 positive, 6 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 4.7% daily rate; 8,944 tests, 375 positive, 6 deaths
A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine

Latest News

Sports Spotlight: Jesse White
Sports Spotlight; Jesse White
Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports
Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports to host sled hockey event Wednesday in Minot
Basketball hoop
Class-B Basketball Polls
Dickinson Midgets Wrestling