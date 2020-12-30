Nedrose Activities Director assesses 2020-21 sports seasons amid pandemic

MINOT, N.D. – For the Nedrose Cardinals, changing on the fly has been essential to playing during a pandemic.

“You have to go with the flow and be very fluid so to speak and go in whatever direction this takes you,” said Brock Zietz, Nedrose Activities Director.

Zietz said Nedrose’s fall sports didn’t have too many speed bumps, outside of November quarantines and some games rescheduled for junior high volleyball and elementary basketball.

“I was really happy to get our kids out in the field, and they were able to essentially finish their seasons,” said Zietz.

The latest big change has been more social distancing guidelines from open-air fall to indoor winter. Zietz said players, coaches, and fans have managed with smaller crowds at games.

“So far the winter sports have been very, when smooth. When it comes down to it, kids are really understanding of how to deal with adversity and to fight through it. I really respect our kids for fighting through that,” said Zietz.

Nedrose also coordinated social distancing measures with Surrey for its fall co-op cross country team.

