More than $300 million saved

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wednesday was supposed to be a crucial deadline for dozens of North Dakota agencies that could’ve cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars, until a last-minute save from Washington, D.C.

The latest round of COVID relief wasn’t just direct payments or paycheck protection, it gave states a much-needed deadline extension.

When the CARES Act gave North Dakota $1.25 billion, there were only a few rules: spend the money on fighting COVID-19 and spend it before Dec. 30.

Whatever isn’t spent goes back to D.C. But as that deadline got closer, North Dakota agencies found themselves spending against the clock.

As of Wednesday, all of the CARES Act dollars had been allocated, but less than $900 million was actually spent. Meaning more than $300 million, or roughly a quarter of the state’s pot was left over.

This means North Dakota was on the verge of losing that money and having it sent back to Washington.

Part of the reason agencies had so much remaining was because of the difference between estimates and reality.

Money that was allocated over the summer was based on proposals, not the actual cost of projects.

“Maybe IT projects that were in progress that weren’t closed out or completed - so maybe the expenditure couldn’t take place until the project’s completed. Maybe that expenditure wasn’t able to happen by December,” Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrissette said.

The COVID relief package signed over the weekend, gave many states a much-needed extension on spending CARES money.

Now, states have until the end of 2021.

“Now this gives us another chance to see if they’re going to have more money for us, which I’m sure there is - we’ll be able to get a good idea of what worked and what worked better,” said House Majority Leader Chet Pollert.

That extension came just four days before the deadline.

If the bill hadn’t been signed, North Dakota agencies would’ve needed to spend more than $88 million CARES dollars per day.

While state officials said they were confident they’d spend it, there were plans to shovel unused dollars into Job Service.

Going forward, there’s a federal deadline and a state deadline for agencies. The federal one is the end of December 2021. However, the allocations were applied to THIS biennium, which ends in June.

So, to plan out the remaining projects and spending, OMB is having state agencies identify projects they don’t think will be completed by the end of June.

