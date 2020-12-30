Missouri Slope receives COVID-19 vaccines

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The COVID-19 vaccines have been rolling out to frontline medical staff for a little over a week now, but residents and staff in long-term care facilities are just getting access to vaccinations.

According to Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center on Wednesday, nearly 100 staff members and 270 residents were given their first dose at the facility, bringing the percent of vaccinated residents to 50%.

“They were monitored to see if anything would happen and, as I know, everything went really well. No one had any adverse reaction that needed to take any action and we are very very lucky to be able to have this done today,” said Missouri Slope’s Communication Specialist, Karson Pederson.

