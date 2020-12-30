Mayor’s News Year’s Eve Gala goes virtual this year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mayor’s News Year’s Eve Gala at the event center will take place virtually this year in light of COVID-19 as part of the Capital City’s Christmas.

At last year’s gala there was food, live and silent auctions, a band, and a fireworks show at midnight.

This year, there will be no in-person gatherings and the silent auction will take place online via a link posted on the Capital City Christmas’s website.

Bids can be made through the Dec. 31 till 7 p.m.

Then at midnight there will Memory Fireworks display over the Bismarck Event Center.

“We didn’t want to take away from something that we had started last year, and take a year off, and so we wanted to find a way to still raise some money, and just do it virtually,” said Bismarck Event Center Marketing and Sales Manager Amanda Yellow.

All proceeds help Capital City Christmas and Dakota West Arts Council support arts and culture in the community.

Last year they raised $57,000.

For more information go to: capitalcitychristmasnd.com

