Advertisement

Mayor’s News Year’s Eve Gala goes virtual this year

Mayor's News Year’s Eve Gala
Mayor's News Year’s Eve Gala(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mayor’s News Year’s Eve Gala at the event center will take place virtually this year in light of COVID-19 as part of the Capital City’s Christmas.

At last year’s gala there was food, live and silent auctions, a band, and a fireworks show at midnight.

This year, there will be no in-person gatherings and the silent auction will take place online via a link posted on the Capital City Christmas’s website.

Bids can be made through the Dec. 31 till 7 p.m.

Then at midnight there will Memory Fireworks display over the Bismarck Event Center.

“We didn’t want to take away from something that we had started last year, and take a year off, and so we wanted to find a way to still raise some money, and just do it virtually,” said Bismarck Event Center Marketing and Sales Manager Amanda Yellow.

All proceeds help Capital City Christmas and Dakota West Arts Council support arts and culture in the community.

Last year they raised $57,000.

For more information go to: capitalcitychristmasnd.com

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US $100 bills
North Dakota cost of living
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Jacob Ebertowski
Mandan man accused of sexually assaulting 23-year-old
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 4.0% daily rate; 2,194 tests, 94 positive, 4 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 12.7% daily rate; 1,530 tests, 294 positive, 6 deaths

Latest News

Powers Lake Hotel
Powers Lake Hotel
Shirley the Cow
Shirley the Cow
Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports
Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports to host sled hockey event Wednesday in Minot
Outdoor ice rinks and warming houses open with COVID precautions in place