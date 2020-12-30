Advertisement

First responders plan tribute to Trinity Health workers

(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, N.D. – Frontline healthcare workers at Trinity Health will be receiving a special welcome into the new year after spending 2020 battling COVID-19 and saving countless lives.

Members of the Burlington Rural Fire Department along with other local emergency responders will be paying a special tribute with a parade on New Year’s Eve.

The parade will include fire trucks and emergency vehicles paying silent tribute with their lights.

Starting at 2:50 p.m., the procession will make its way along 3rd Street SW, and on to Burdick Expressway past Trinity Hospital and Trinity Hospital St Joseph’s.

The procession will also travel past Trinity Homes to pay tribute to their workers as well.

Event organizer Mike Bossie said he wanted other EMS workers to be able to show their appreciation.

“It’s something to show them that yeah, we know the family appreciate what they’re doing for their members that are in the hospital, but it’s us that take them and drop them off as EMS workers. Letting them know, ‘hey, we’re dropping them off but we appreciate what you’re doing for them,” said Bossie.

Bossie said members of the public are welcome to line the streets during the procession to show their appreciation as well.

