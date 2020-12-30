First 2020 murder brought new tools for Burleigh County investigators

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department got off to a rough start in 2020, with the first homicide on Jan. 2.

Investigators say the department was unprepared to analyze the crime scene, but it did prepare them for what the year was going to bring.

May 2013 was the last time the Investigations Department at the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department had a murder case laid on their desk.

In 2020, the lack of technology and investigative equipment kept detectives on-scene for upwards of two days.

Now with new tools, investigators are clearing scenes within hours and arresting suspects quicker.

A murder that occurred on 43rd Avenue in Burleigh County,changed the way investigators would go about the year.

“Since that first case, it’s kind of opened our eyes a lot,” said Jared Lemieux, an investigator for the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office.

Other investigator review images from a crime scene, using a Theta scanner.

“You can view an entire room as if we’re standing in it,” said Lemieux.

The camera takes 360 degree images, which can be used later in the investigation or prosecution.

“If we have questions or if we want guys to look at things, they’re able to see that scene the way it was the night deputies were dealing with it,” said Investigations Sgt. Aaron Silbernagel.

The Sheriff’s Department had also conducted two prostitution stings, before they were shut down by COVID.

“Eventually we want to be doing them a few times each year, but we’ve really only been doing them for a year and a half,” said Brian Thompson, an investigator.

New hidden cameras were purchased to outfit hotel rooms and other meeting areas. “

All we have to do is have this little lens visible. Pretty much anything can be turned into a camera,” said Thompson.

Other purchases include lights, a drone, and distance measuring laser; All things that help log a crime scene more efficiently.

If we’re able to cut down on that time we’re able to focus more so on going through the evidence, taking to people, and eventually get someone in handcuffs,” said Lemieux.

As 2020 comes to an end, investigators say they will feel more confident walking into crime scenes in 2021.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department has recorded two murders this year, along with six unattended deaths.

Unattended deaths are handled by investigators as homicides until they are proven otherwise.

