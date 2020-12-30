Bismarck man sentenced 15 years for child sex crimes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man signed a plea agreement in August, pleading guilty to five of 10 charges. The 23-year-old was sentenced to prison on Dec. 21.

Christopher Burr pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child and four counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a child. As a part of the plea agreement, five other various charges were dismissed.

Prosecutors say Burr attempted to sexually exploit five minors between the ages of 12 and 16, by having them engage in sexually explicit conduct.

The incidents happened between August 2016 and December 2017.

Burr was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with eight years of supervised probation.

