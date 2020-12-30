B-52s from Minot Air Force Base head to Middle East in latest deterrence mission

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – For the second time in as many months, a crew of B-52 Stratofortress Bombers from the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base flew a mission to the Middle East, U.S. Central Command indicated, in an ongoing effort by American forces to deter aggression in the region.

According to a news release Wednesday from CENTCOM, a pair of bombers made a “deliberate appearance” in the region Wednesday that “delivers a clear deterrent message to anyone who intends to do harm to Americans or American interests.”

The mission comes nearly a year after the killing of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani by U.S. Special Forces. According to a report Wednesday from Fox News from a source who requested anonymity, a recent intelligence report indicated Iran sought revenge for Soleimani’s death.

A crew of B-52s from Minot conducted a similar operation in the Middle East Nov. 21., and bombers from Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana also flew over the region Dec. 10.

Minot and Barksdale are the two military installations in the U.S. that house the B-52s.

