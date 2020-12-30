Advertisement

B-52s from Minot Air Force Base head to Middle East in latest deterrence mission

A U.S. Air Force B-52 from Barksdale Air Force Base departs after aerial refueling from a...
A U.S. Air Force B-52 from Barksdale Air Force Base departs after aerial refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 30, 2020. The B-52 Stratofortress is a long-range, heavy bomber that is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet and can carry nuclear or precision guided conventional ordnance with global reach precision navigation capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Roslyn Ward)(SrA Roslyn Ward | U.S. Air Force / Sr. Airman Roslyn Ward)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – For the second time in as many months, a crew of B-52 Stratofortress Bombers from the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base flew a mission to the Middle East, U.S. Central Command indicated, in an ongoing effort by American forces to deter aggression in the region.

According to a news release Wednesday from CENTCOM, a pair of bombers made a “deliberate appearance” in the region Wednesday that “delivers a clear deterrent message to anyone who intends to do harm to Americans or American interests.”

The mission comes nearly a year after the killing of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani by U.S. Special Forces. According to a report Wednesday from Fox News from a source who requested anonymity, a recent intelligence report indicated Iran sought revenge for Soleimani’s death.

A crew of B-52s from Minot conducted a similar operation in the Middle East Nov. 21., and bombers from Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana also flew over the region Dec. 10.

Minot and Barksdale are the two military installations in the U.S. that house the B-52s.

