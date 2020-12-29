UMary Men’s Basketball: Matt Kreklow

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s finally game week for the University of Mary Basketball teams.

Joe Kittell returns 12 players and has a pair of transfers preparing for this weekend’s season opener. But it’s the man in the middle that most teams will be game-planning to stop.

Kreklow was the pre-season pick as the Marauders “player to watch” in the Northern Sun. He’s an all-conference athlete and a big defensive presence around the rim.

Joe Kittell, UMary Head Coach, said: “He was second-team last year. He’s the school’s all-time leader in blocked shots. He’s already 8th all-time in rebounding with over 500 rebounds and he’s 25-points away from 1,000-points and that will put him in the top-20. He’s an All-Timer at U-Mary. He’s one of the NSIC’s best bigs and maybe one of D-II’s best bigs.”

Kreklow is a 6-9 senior from Maple Plain, Minnesota. One of three seniors on the roster.

Kam Warrens, UMary Junior, said: “He’s kind of like the old person on our team so I always ask him questions. If I’m having trouble with anything he always has a good answer. He sets a good example of a hard worker. He’s very humble and I really like him.”

Wyatt Carr, UMary senior, said: “He’s one of the best centers in the league. It’s a blessing to have him on our team. I don’t have to play against him on Fridays-Saturdays. I get to play with him so he opens up the floor for us shooters and everyone else because when you give him the ball he’s got to get doubled almost every time so he’s a big help to our team.”

After his redshirt season, Kreklow has played in every game he’s been in uniform.

Kittell said: “His leadership is going to be great. He’s started in almost every game that he’s played. He has started all but two games that he’s been here in our program. He had an injury that held him out for a little bit but we’re definitely excited to have his defensive presence back and his shot making on the offensive end.”

Kreklow and the Marauders are in Sioux Falls to play the Cougars on Saturday and Sunday.

