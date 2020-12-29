Tuesday: 12.7% daily rate; 1,530 tests, 294 positive, 6 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 12.7% Tuesday. 294 tests were positive out of 1,530. There were 6 new deaths (1,276 total). There have been 14,354 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota (+1,364 since yesterday) of 29,400 doses delivered. 115 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 18 ICU beds occupied. 1,701 cases remain active.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 19.2%.

COVID-19 Test Results

The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

1,530 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,301,140 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

294 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

178 – PCR Tests | 116 - antigen tests 91,829 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

12.70% – Daily Positivity Rate**

1,701 - Total Active Cases

-177 Individuals from yesterday

292 – with a recovery date of yesterday****

88,854 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

115 – Currently Hospitalized

+7 - Individuals from yesterday

6 – New Deaths since yesterday*** (1,276 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 80s from Bottineau County.

Woman in her 70s from Cass County.

Man in his 60s from Rolette County.

Woman in her 50s from Ward County.

Man in his 60s from Ward County.

Woman in her 60s from Williams County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Barnes County – 1

· Benson County – 5

· Bottineau County – 1

· Burke County - 2

· Burleigh County - 21

· Cass County – 71

· Dickey County – 7

· Eddy County – 1

· Emmons County – 1

· Foster County – 1

· Golden Valley County - 1

· Grand Forks County – 20

· Griggs County – 2

· LaMoure County - 2

· McHenry County – 2

· McIntosh County – 1

· McKenzie County - 3

· McLean County – 1

· Mercer County - 1

· Morton County – 11

· Pembina County – 1

· Pierce County - 3

· Ramsey County – 8

· Ransom County – 2

· Renville County - 3

· Richland County - 4

· Rolette County – 7

· Sargent County - 1

· Sioux County – 3

· Slope County - 1

· Stark County – 9

· Steele County - 1

· Stutsman County – 29

· Towner County – 4

· Traill County – 6

· Walsh County - 11

· Ward County – 35

· Wells County - 1

· Williams County - 10

* Note that this includes PCR tests and does not include individuals from out of state.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters). Antigen tests (positive or negative) are not included in the calculation.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive with a PCR or antigen test and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. Please remember that deaths are reported as they’re reported to us by the facility or through the official death record (up to 10-day delay).

**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Daily positive numbers include people who tested with a PCR or antigen test. Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

