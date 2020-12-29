Shirley the inflatable cow creates Christmas magic for 3-year-old, Beach community

BEACH, N.D. - Being a parent of a toddler isn’t easy. Their moods change by the hour, if not the second and what was interesting to a toddler on Monday, might not even catch their attention on Tuesday.

A Beach dad found something to keep his 3-year-old daughter’s attention for nearly 40 days.

His secret? An inflatable cow named Shirley.

Three-year-old Harper Tescher likes cows, real ones and inflatable Christmas cows.

“We got three of them last year. My daughter, who is 3 now, she loved the heck out of them,” explained Harper’s dad, Jordan Tescher.

Jordan decided to play a trick on his daughter. One night, he moved one of the inflatable cows across the street. The next morning, Harper couldn’t believe the cow, named Shirley, had moved.

“She thought it was the coolest thing ever that her cow would walk away and go somewhere else,” Jordan recalled.

The next day, Jordan moved Shirley down the street, outside the liquor store. Shirley made stops at the bank, the gas station and the courthouse.

“She made it to over 40 small businesses in Beach,” Jordan said.

Each morning, Harper would search for Shirley.

“Harper would have to get in pickup or go for a walk to find it. She would yell at cow, tell it to come home,” Jordan said with a smile.

Jordan posted pictures of Shirley’s shenanigans to Facebook. Soon, the entire community was looking for Shirley.

Shirley the cow (Jordan Tescher)

“People were saying they were looking for Shirley around town and people were requesting Shirley at their place,” he said.

And on days Jordan was stuck at work, his neighbors pitched in to keep the magic alive.

“Some people made corrals for her, put blankets on her and gave her feed. People just enjoyed the heck out of it. They took care of it when I couldn’t. That’s why I love living in this community,” said Jordan.

Perhaps Shirley was the thing this small town needed the most.

“It was something very simple and sweet and memorable for sure,” Jordan said.

Shirley the cow (Jordan Tescher)

Memories that will have this family and this community smiling until the cows come home.

Shirley and the rest of the cows are home for the winter now, but Jordan is already planning for next year.

