Advertisement

Rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for rural EMS workers

Rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for rural EMS workers
Rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for rural EMS workers(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with First District Health Care Unit said they have begun making appointments for rural EMS workers to get vaccinated.

The vaccinations start on Dec. 30.

They will cover all seven counties that First District serves.

North Dakota EMS Association State President Kelly Dollinger said he hopes all EMS workers choose whether to get the vaccination.

“We all know that the vaccination is not mandatory, but in order to get control of this virus, I would encourage all ems providers to get vaccinated,” said Dollinger.

Trinity Health will cover the vaccination for Community Ambulance Service.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abandoned vehicles
Abandoned auto funds available in North Dakota
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 4.9% daily rate; 1,924 tests, 110 positive, 2 deaths
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
The singing-duo Tigirlily woke to the news of the bombing on Christmas morning.
North Dakota natives Tigirlily recount Christmas morning explosion in Nashville
Nashville Chief of Police John Drake speaks at a news conference Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in...
US officials: Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast

Latest News

Wayne and Hope are playing a game we call “Quizmas” and are joined by two very important...
’Twas the Night Before Christmas
County by County, December 28, 2020
Minot begins rapid testing
Is $600 enough?
Is $600 enough?