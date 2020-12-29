Rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for rural EMS workers

MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with First District Health Care Unit said they have begun making appointments for rural EMS workers to get vaccinated.

The vaccinations start on Dec. 30.

They will cover all seven counties that First District serves.

North Dakota EMS Association State President Kelly Dollinger said he hopes all EMS workers choose whether to get the vaccination.

“We all know that the vaccination is not mandatory, but in order to get control of this virus, I would encourage all ems providers to get vaccinated,” said Dollinger.

Trinity Health will cover the vaccination for Community Ambulance Service.

