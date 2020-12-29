ND taxable sales and purchases down 19.5% for third quarter of 2020
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota tax commissioner reported that North Dakota’s taxable sales and purchases for the third quarter of 2020 are down 19.5% compared to last year.
The tax commissioner said the drop is due to economic disruptions related to the coronavirus and decreasing oil prices.
Minot’s taxable sales and purchases decreased 9.7%.
Bismarck’s decreased of 6.4%.
Williston’s decreased of 50.2%.
Despite the overall downward movement, the retail trade sector increased by $136M or nearly 8%.
State Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger said online purchases continue to impact retailers, as North Dakotans choose to make purchases remotely during the pandemic.
