ND taxable sales and purchases down 19.5% for third quarter of 2020

North Dakota taxable sales
North Dakota taxable sales(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota tax commissioner reported that North Dakota’s taxable sales and purchases for the third quarter of 2020 are down 19.5% compared to last year.

The tax commissioner said the drop is due to economic disruptions related to the coronavirus and decreasing oil prices.

Minot’s taxable sales and purchases decreased 9.7%.

Bismarck’s decreased of 6.4%.

Williston’s decreased of 50.2%.

Despite the overall downward movement, the retail trade sector increased by $136M or nearly 8%.

State Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger said online purchases continue to impact retailers, as North Dakotans choose to make purchases remotely during the pandemic.

