Impact on airports of drop in holiday travel

MINOT, N.D. – MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with Minot International Airport estimates that travel dropped 45% this holiday season.

They won’t have an official report until mid-January.

Airport Director Rick Feltner said fewer passengers flying means the airport sells less fuel to carriers, which is a key revenue source.

It also means less money coming into both the airport and other services like rental cars and the restaurant.

“When we don’t have as many people coming through, we don’t have the demand for those services. Those other businesses suffer as well,” said Feltner.

Feltner added that he is optimistic that the COVID-19 stimulus bill will provide aid to both the airport and businesses that operate inside of it.

