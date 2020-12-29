Advertisement

Impact on airports of drop in holiday travel

Minot International Airport
Minot International Airport(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with Minot International Airport estimates that travel dropped 45% this holiday season.

They won’t have an official report until mid-January.

Airport Director Rick Feltner said fewer passengers flying means the airport sells less fuel to carriers, which is a key revenue source.

It also means less money coming into both the airport and other services like rental cars and the restaurant.

“When we don’t have as many people coming through, we don’t have the demand for those services. Those other businesses suffer as well,” said Feltner.

Feltner added that he is optimistic that the COVID-19 stimulus bill will provide aid to both the airport and businesses that operate inside of it.

They won’t have an official report until mid-January.

Airport Director Rick Feltner said fewer passengers flying means the airport sells less fuel to carriers, which is a key revenue source.

It also means less money coming into both the airport and other services like rental cars and the restaurant.

“When we don’t have as many people coming through, we don’t have the demand for those services. Those other businesses suffer as well,” said Feltner.

Feltner added that he is optimistic that the COVID-19 stimulus bill will provide aid to both the airport and businesses that operate inside of it.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US $100 bills
North Dakota cost of living
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Jacob Ebertowski
Mandan man accused of sexually assaulting 23-year-old
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 4.0% daily rate; 2,194 tests, 94 positive, 4 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 12.7% daily rate; 1,530 tests, 294 positive, 6 deaths

Latest News

Melvin Rehkop, 102-year-old WWII veteran, receives the COVID-19 vaccine.
WWII veteran, 102, becomes oldest American to receive COVID-19 vaccine
North Dakota taxable sales
ND taxable sales and purchases down 19.5% for third quarter of 2020
Hygge Hotel
Historic hotel in Powers Lake is rennovated
COVID-19 in Colorado
1st case of COVID variant discovered in Colorado