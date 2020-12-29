Garrison bar and grill planning benefit for owner

GARRISON, N.D. – Hunter’s Bar and Grill in Garrison is hosting a benefit dinner for its owner, Chris Wickman, to help with recent medical and living expenses.

Hunter’s employee Megan Moscarello said the group planning effort came from a very close, family-like team of staff, regulars, and community members.

“He’ll give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. We’ve hosted a number of benefits for other people at the bar. He always gives to various community organizations, including Wounded Warrior. He’ll donate food and make a donation on top of hosting hunters in that event. He really gives back to the community, so it’s a way for the community to give back to him in his time of need,” said Moscarello.

The benefit runs on Saturday, Jan. 2 from 3-8 p.m. and will feature a $15 ribs and pulled pork meal along with a raffle sponsored by Douglas Sportsmen’s Club.

Food deliveries can be arranged within Garrison city limits by calling 701-463-2540. Hunter’s Bar and Grill is located at 53 1st Street SE, Garrison, N.D. 58540.

