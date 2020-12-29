Advertisement

County by County, December 28, 2020

(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – As the holiday season wraps up, counties are just about done with festivities and getting back to other business in this week’s addition of County by County.

---

North Central Electric Co-Op in Bottineau donated more than $3,000 to local organizations across the northern part of the state.

The co-op raised money through their program, Operation Round Up.

The money was donated to Tolley Fire Department, Hearts of Hope, and other medical assistance.

The co-op said $1,000 of the donation went to the startup of a homeless shelter, which will be located east of Dunseith.

---

In Rugby, there will be not be a Park Board meeting for December and January 2021. The park board will update their Facebook page if there are any changes.

---

Lastly, we go to Wells County, where the sheriff’s office is reminding city residents that all dogs need to be licensed.

Reminder letters will be going to residents in Fessenden who have not licensed their dogs.

On Jan. 6, citations for non-compliance will be issued if you have not registered your pet.

The cost of the license is $10 per dog and proof of current vaccinations is required.

For more information or questions, call the Wells County Sheriff’s Office at 547-3211.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abandoned vehicles
Abandoned auto funds available in North Dakota
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 4.9% daily rate; 1,924 tests, 110 positive, 2 deaths
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
The singing-duo Tigirlily woke to the news of the bombing on Christmas morning.
North Dakota natives Tigirlily recount Christmas morning explosion in Nashville
Nashville Chief of Police John Drake speaks at a news conference Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in...
US officials: Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast

Latest News

Wayne and Hope are playing a game we call “Quizmas” and are joined by two very important...
’Twas the Night Before Christmas
Rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for rural EMS workers
Rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for rural EMS workers
Minot begins rapid testing
Is $600 enough?
Is $600 enough?