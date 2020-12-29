County by County, December 28, 2020

MINOT, N.D. – As the holiday season wraps up, counties are just about done with festivities and getting back to other business in this week’s addition of County by County.

---

North Central Electric Co-Op in Bottineau donated more than $3,000 to local organizations across the northern part of the state.

The co-op raised money through their program, Operation Round Up.

The money was donated to Tolley Fire Department, Hearts of Hope, and other medical assistance.

The co-op said $1,000 of the donation went to the startup of a homeless shelter, which will be located east of Dunseith.

---

In Rugby, there will be not be a Park Board meeting for December and January 2021. The park board will update their Facebook page if there are any changes.

---

Lastly, we go to Wells County, where the sheriff’s office is reminding city residents that all dogs need to be licensed.

Reminder letters will be going to residents in Fessenden who have not licensed their dogs.

On Jan. 6, citations for non-compliance will be issued if you have not registered your pet.

The cost of the license is $10 per dog and proof of current vaccinations is required.

For more information or questions, call the Wells County Sheriff’s Office at 547-3211.

