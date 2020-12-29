Class-B Basketball Polls
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The impressive win by Four Winds-Minnewaukan in boys basketball over Enderlin last week makes it unanimous in the weekly Class-B Basketball Poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.
That is far from the case on the Class-B girls side, the top five ranked team are all getting first-place consideration.
3rd Class-B Boys Basketball Poll
Team Record Pts LW
1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (23) 2-0 230 1
2. Grafton 3-0 192 3
3. Dickinson Trinity 4-0 176 4
4. Enderlin 2-1 153 2
5. Beulah 2-1 141 5
6. Langdon-Edmore-Munich 2-0 99 7
7. Kindred 2-0 51 NR
8. Shiloh Christian 2-1 49 6
9. Dunseith 3-0 43 NR
10. Rugby 3-1 42 9
Others receiving votes: Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, Oakes, Central Cass, Linton-HMB, Powers Lake, Flasher, Velva
3rd Class-B Girls Basketball Poll
Team Record Pts LW
1. Kindred (9) 1-1 207 1
2. Central Cass (6) 3-0 194 3
3. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (6) 2-1 191 2
4. Linton-HMB (1) 1-0 148 4
5. Grafton (1) 1-1 137 5
6. Trenton 4-0 104 6
7. Shiloh Christian 3-1 58 9-TIE
8. Rugby 2-1 49 9-TIE
9. Carrington 3-0 45 NR
10. Thompson 3-0 38 NR
Others receiving votes: Glenburn, Hettinger-Scranton, Dickinson Trinity, Beulah, Oakes, Our Redeemer’s, Kenmare, Benson County, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, Wilton-Wing
Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.