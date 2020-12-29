Class-B Basketball Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The impressive win by Four Winds-Minnewaukan in boys basketball over Enderlin last week makes it unanimous in the weekly Class-B Basketball Poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

That is far from the case on the Class-B girls side, the top five ranked team are all getting first-place consideration.

3rd Class-B Boys Basketball Poll

Team Record Pts LW

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (23) 2-0 230 1

2. Grafton 3-0 192 3

3. Dickinson Trinity 4-0 176 4

4. Enderlin 2-1 153 2

5. Beulah 2-1 141 5

6. Langdon-Edmore-Munich 2-0 99 7

7. Kindred 2-0 51 NR

8. Shiloh Christian 2-1 49 6

9. Dunseith 3-0 43 NR

10. Rugby 3-1 42 9

Others receiving votes: Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, Oakes, Central Cass, Linton-HMB, Powers Lake, Flasher, Velva

3rd Class-B Girls Basketball Poll

Team Record Pts LW

1. Kindred (9) 1-1 207 1

2. Central Cass (6) 3-0 194 3

3. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (6) 2-1 191 2

4. Linton-HMB (1) 1-0 148 4

5. Grafton (1) 1-1 137 5

6. Trenton 4-0 104 6

7. Shiloh Christian 3-1 58 9-TIE

8. Rugby 2-1 49 9-TIE

9. Carrington 3-0 45 NR

10. Thompson 3-0 38 NR

Others receiving votes: Glenburn, Hettinger-Scranton, Dickinson Trinity, Beulah, Oakes, Our Redeemer’s, Kenmare, Benson County, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, Wilton-Wing

