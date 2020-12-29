Benefits for ag producers in stimulus bill

MINOT, N.D. – The COVID-19 stimulus bill sets aside $13 billion for agriculture producers according to Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND.

That money will be used to fund direct payments on a case-by-case basis like the first bill.

It will also fund interstate shipping grants to help producers move some of their products.

Senior Vice President Dan Beyer said farmers should reach out to the Farm Service Agency to learn more about qualifications and how to apply for aid.

“They will need to contact their FSA local office. Most of them are pretty good at that. They did that through the first round of COVID-relief funding,” said Beyer.

The bill also allocates money towards ag research funding to colleges such as NDSU to research on different crop varieties and how to produce better yields.

