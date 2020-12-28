United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Micah Bagwell

SOUTH PRAIRIE, N.D. – South Prairie’s Micah Bagwell said he’s developed as a player from competing with his older brother, Ben, but still wants to further his skills.

“I learned a lot in the post working with him, both in the gym practicing with him and then at home. He taught me to be tough in the post. I want to hit a couple more three pointers and then take a few more jumpers,” said Bagwell, senior power forward.

Bagwell not only scores, but also is a lockdown defender for the Royals.

“Just the mentality of not giving up and to hustle every play,” said Bagwell.

His effort is not lost on his teammates and coaches.

“He’s everywhere on defense. He can block shots. He can steal the ball because of his length and arms. He communicates so well on defense,” said Seth Roedocker, senior point guard.

“As a Royal, it’s something that you live up to. We’re setting standards on the defensive end, and Micah’s a huge part of that,” said Jordan Cooper, head coach.

The next Bagwell said he’s in a position to help South Prairie make a statement this winter.

“It’s really nice not having any pressure and coming into every season hoping to surprise people. We’re going to have a lot of speed this year, and I feel like we’re going to play very well as a team together,” said Bagwell.

The Royals return to action in the New Year with a trip to Nedrose on Jan. 4.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.