Semi, SUV collide on Highway 2 near Berthold
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WARD COUNTY, N.D. – A semi-truck and SUV collided on Highway 2, three miles west of Berthold Monday morning, shortly after 11:30 a.m.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the driver of the SUV failed to stop at the intersection and the semi collided with the SUV.
The driver of the SUV, a 16-year-old boy from Carpio, was not wearing a seat belt and was tossed from the vehicle.
He suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Trinity Hospital in Minot.
The semi driver, a 38-year-old man from Voltaire, was not hurt.
The crash remains under investigation by the state patrol.
Multiple agencies were involved.
