Semi, SUV collide on Highway 2 near Berthold

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – A semi-truck and SUV collided on Highway 2, three miles west of Berthold Monday morning, shortly after 11:30 a.m.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the driver of the SUV failed to stop at the intersection and the semi collided with the SUV.

The driver of the SUV, a 16-year-old boy from Carpio, was not wearing a seat belt and was tossed from the vehicle.

He suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Trinity Hospital in Minot.

The semi driver, a 38-year-old man from Voltaire, was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation by the state patrol.

Multiple agencies were involved.

