Rapid antigen tests available in Bismarck this week

Rapid antigen testing at the Gateway Mall
Rapid antigen testing at the Gateway Mall(KFYR-TV)
By KFYR-TV Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Free rapid antigen tests will be available this week at the Gateway Mall in Bismarck.

The tests will be available Monday through Thursday, Dec. 28-31, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Results are available within 15 minutes.

The test are free to the public and children can be screened if accompanied by a legal guardian.

The screenings are for asymptomatic visitors only.

Interested individuals should fill out an online survey at testreg.nd.gov for faster registration.

For more information about rapid antigen tests, visit: https://www.health.nd.gov/rapid-antigen-screening

