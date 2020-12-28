North Dakota cost of living

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the U.S. House decides an increase to the size of the pandemic relief bill, many North Dakotans are left wondering how it will help them.

Every month, North Dakotans pay an average rent of $804, meaning a $600 check would fail to cover the expense for most single renters.

“The first check was much more impactful than the second check, I would say, for North Dakota,” said Ryan Jockers, an economics professor at Bismarck State College.

Families will see an additional $600 per dependent, giving them even more relief money.

