New Mindset, New You

Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s that time of year where many of us make resolutions to make changes in our lives and many of those changes involve physical adjustments like losing weight or getting in shape. However, changes to our mental approach to things can be equally or even more important.

April Lund is a personal trainer and fitness and wellness coach and she joins us on a #Mindful Monday to talk about the “New Mindset, New You.”

