Monday: 4.0% daily rate; 2,194 tests, 94 positive, 4 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 4.0% Monday. 94 tests were positive out of 2,194. There were 4 new deaths (1,270 total). There have been 13,048 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota (+58 as of 12-27) of 29,400 doses delivered. 108 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 18 ICU beds occupied. 1,878 cases remain active.

BY THE NUMBERS

2,194 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,299,585 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

94 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

79 – PCR Tests | 15 - antigen tests 91,559 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

4.03% – Daily Positivity Rate**

1,878 - Total Active Cases

-145 Individuals from yesterday

188 – with a recovery date of yesterday****

88,411 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

108 – Currently Hospitalized

+2 - Individuals from yesterday

4 – New Deaths since yesterday*** (1,270 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 80s from Morton County.

Man in his 70s from Ramsey County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Barnes County – 3

· Burleigh County - 18

· Cass County – 23

· Dickey County – 1

· Grand Forks County – 7

· Kidder County – 1

· McHenry County – 2

· McIntosh County – 1

· McLean County – 3

· Mercer County - 2

· Morton County – 8

· Ramsey County – 2

· Ransom County - 1

· Richland County - 2

· Rolette County – 1

· Sioux County - 1

· Stark County – 2

· Stutsman County – 3

· Towner County – 1

· Traill County - 1

· Ward County – 9

· Williams County - 2

* Note that this includes PCR tests and does not include individuals from out of state.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters). Antigen tests (positive or negative) are not included in the calculation.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive with a PCR or antigen test and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. Please remember that deaths are reported as they’re reported to us by the facility or through the official death record (up to 10-day delay).

**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Daily positive numbers include people who tested with a PCR or antigen test. Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

