Mandan man accused of sexually assaulting 23-year-old

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 26-year-old man accused of assaulting and holding a 23-year-old woman against her will has been arrested.

Mandan Police say Jacob Ebertowski began hitting the victim at his home on Dec. 23 after he had been drinking.

The victim told police he struck her multiple times and broke her phone when she attempted to call for help.

Police say Ebertowski then laid in bed with the victim and sexually assaulted her. Police say when the victim locked Ebertowski out of her room, he kicked the door in and continued to assault her.

The next morning, Ebertowski forced the victim to call off work and took her to the grocery store and a gas station.

According to court documents, a gas station attendant called police to report the victims injuries.

Officers say the victims face was swollen and bruised.

Ebertowski told police the victim was hitting herself and he had only hugged her.

Ebertowski is charged with gross sexual imposition, domestic violence, terrorizing, and felonious restraint. His bond is set at $25,000.

