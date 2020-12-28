Dickinson Midgets Wrestling

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - There is no question the wrestling power in Class-A is in the west this year. Six of the top seven ranked teams are from the WDA. Dickinson is one of those squads, as the Midgets are second in the first coaches poll of the season.

The wrestling competition in the West Region will be a challenge every night. The Legacy Sabers defeating the Dickinson Midgets right before the holiday break is a perfect example of the talented region.

Trevor Conrad, Dickinson head coach, said: “There is not an easy duel. I mean every duel is a test. We went up to Williston, knew it was going to be a battle, and I think we had a sophomore Gavin Morel who kind of came up out of nowhere and cemented the duel for us and then he did the same thing against Minot. And then you come into Legacy and they have a solid program. Not a lot of their guys are seniors so just for here on out it becomes better and better competition and what you hope is every team has their full line up and no team has injuries or someone out with sickness because you want to see the teams battle.”

Conrad says the break is great timing for the wrestlers to rest and regroup for the final stretch of the season.

Conrad said: “Also gives you a good way to relax, too. Just being able to get out of the wrestling room a little bit and just take some time with family, take some time to be thankful for what you got and get a little time out of the wrestling room. We do have a lot of optional practices and I know a lot of the guys look forward to coming in for an optional day and then just hitting hard when we come back. That first practice back is always one that you got to get the sweets off of you and stuff, but after Christmas break you get that two pound growth allowance and that really helps our boys. To start the second half of the season, the Midgets face one of the top wrestling programs in Montana.

Conrad, “After the break we open up with Sydney, Montana; always a great dual. I feel that we have a really good relationship with Sydney, Montana coach Guy Melby, a national Hall of Fame coach, and three time defending state champ, so we are going to get a couple duals with them. So going up to Sydney Tuesday, Jan. 15 and we got some good match ups there and we have dueled them the last few years and they are just a quality program and a really good test for our student athletes.”

