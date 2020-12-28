City of Minot provides Christmas tree disposal

MINOT, N.D. – As Christmas comes to a close, residents of Minot can dispose of their trees at compost sites throughout the city.

Christmas trees can be dropped off at two compost sites across the city.

Compost site three in Oak Park at 11th Street NW and 4th Avenue NW, or compost site seven at 7th Street & 9th Avenue SW.

These sites will be available between Dec. 23 and Jan. 15.

Compost sites are for city waste collection patrons only.

Residents are reminded to remove all decorations, and stands from the trees before depositing them.

The trees will be mulched at the city landfill and that mulch is available for free to residents.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.