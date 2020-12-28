Advertisement

City of Minot provides Christmas tree disposal

(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – As Christmas comes to a close, residents of Minot can dispose of their trees at compost sites throughout the city.

Christmas trees can be dropped off at two compost sites across the city.

Compost site three in Oak Park at 11th Street NW and 4th Avenue NW, or compost site seven at 7th Street & 9th Avenue SW.

These sites will be available between Dec. 23 and Jan. 15.

Compost sites are for city waste collection patrons only.

Residents are reminded to remove all decorations, and stands from the trees before depositing them.

The trees will be mulched at the city landfill and that mulch is available for free to residents.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday: 3,219 tests; 133 positive (4.5%); 4 new deaths. 12,990 total vaccines have been administered to date (+1087 since December 24th).
Abandoned vehicles
Abandoned auto funds available in North Dakota
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 4.9% daily rate; 1,924 tests, 110 positive, 2 deaths
Minot bookstore
Stolen merchandise returned to Minot bookstore
Nashville Chief of Police John Drake speaks at a news conference Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in...
US officials: Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast

Latest News

The singing-duo Tigirlily woke to the news of the bombing on Christmas morning.
North Dakota natives Tigirlily recount Christmas morning explosion in Nashville
Vaccine
Doctors question how long vaccine protection will last
They have seen a lot of people at the ski resort over the Christmas holiday weekend.
Terry Peak at capacity two days in a row
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 4.9% daily rate; 1,924 tests, 110 positive, 2 deaths