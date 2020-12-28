Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department retired K-9 dies

BURLIEGH COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday that K-9 Dexter has died.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, Dexter joined his handler Sgt. Elliot Carvell at the Sheriff’s Department in 2016.

Dexter was medically retired on March 23, 2020 and lived out his life with Carvell at his home.

Deputy Colin Weigel and K-9 Turbo filled Carvell and Dexter’s role at the Sheriff’s Department in July.

