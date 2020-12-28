Advertisement

Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department retired K-9 dies

K-9 Dexter
K-9 Dexter(Burleigh County Sheriff's Department)
By Julie Martin
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLIEGH COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday that K-9 Dexter has died.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, Dexter joined his handler Sgt. Elliot Carvell at the Sheriff’s Department in 2016.

Dexter was medically retired on March 23, 2020 and lived out his life with Carvell at his home.

Deputy Colin Weigel and K-9 Turbo filled Carvell and Dexter’s role at the Sheriff’s Department in July.

