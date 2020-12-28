BPS students, teachers and parents reflect on first semester as it comes to a close

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Students are halfway through their school year and this is the first time they’ve been educated via various formats.

Bismarck Public School District’s sixth through twelfth grade students’ first semester ends in January and we spoke with a parent, teacher and student from the district to see how the semester went for them.

Bismarck Public School students are learning in many in different formats this year, which has brought some challenges.

“There’s definitely been a learning curve to being on hybrid, which is why a lot of us are excited to get back full-time face-to-face learning. There’s been a lot of lessons that have come along with it and it just has built up a lot of excitement,” said Legacy High School Senior Micah Schlittenhardt.

Teachers said the adjustments were tough but the students made it easier.

“Every day it seems like it’s a new challenge and once we figure out okay, this is what it’s going to be, and then the rules change and then we have to re-adjust. But on the flip side of that, any time that we spent in the classroom, the students have made it awesome,” Legacy High School Choir Director Mike Seil.

Parents said they are grateful for the technology that allowed their child to continue learning, but they’re happy the district is transitioning to face-to-face.

“I’m glad they got the chance to still go to school and kind of keep up with their learning, but it’s definitely not the same quality of learning they would get if they were, you know, in their classroom and just focused,” said BPS parent Heidi Herrington.

Grades sixth through twelfth will transition from hybrid to face-to-face at the start of their second semester.

Sixth through twelfth students will have the opportunity to transfer in or out of distance learning.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.